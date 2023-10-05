After Karnataka, Congress to use election strategist Kanugolu's service in Kerala

The Congress is enlisting the services of election strategist Sunil Kanugolu for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Kerala as well.

Kanugolu, whose service was used by the party for the Karnataka Assembly elections earlier this year, was present at the Congress Political Affairs Committee meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The meeting was held to start preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. It was decided at the meeting to carry out a Kerala yatra led by Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran in January.

Congress sources said that Kanugolu's service would be utilised mainly for devising campaign strategies for the LS polls. His team has already started work at the grassroots level. Kanugolu played a pivotal role in launching a campaign against BJP's alleged commissions in Karnataka. Similar strategies are expected to be devised against the CPM government in Kerala, which is also facing a series of corruption allegations, according to Congress sources.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, who hails from Kerala, introduced Kanugolu to the party's leaders in the state. There were also unconfirmed reports that Venugopal may contest from Kerala.