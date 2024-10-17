Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Ahead of Palakkad bypoll, Kerala Congress removes P Sarin over anti-party activities

The KPCC made this decision simultaneously as Sarin announced a press conference in Palakkad, declaring his intention to work with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) moving forward.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 07:49 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPalakkadBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us