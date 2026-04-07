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Alleging harassment from CPI, farmer hangs himself at LDF office

Chellappan was found hanging in a temporary shed set up for the LDF's election committee office. His friends and relatives staged a protest. Congress and BJP leaders also joined the protest.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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