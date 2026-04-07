<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A farmer was found hanging on the premises of an election committee office of the ruling Left Democratic Front at Vaikom in Kottayam district in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>on Tuesday. </p><p>Causing much embarrassment to the ruling front, a video footage of the deceased Chelappan, 67, accusing the CPI local leaders of harassing him over his agriculture related business activities came out. The Congress and BJP staged protest over the incident.</p> .Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: CPI(M) hopes to win seat lost for 38 votes in Malappuram.<p>Chellappan was found hanging in a temporary shed set up for the LDF's election committee office. His friends and relatives staged a protest. Congress and BJP leaders also joined the protest. </p><p>In the video message said to be posted recently on social media, he alleges that some local leaders of the CPI were trying to destroy his nursery and agricultural works. He also said that his attempts to take up his grievances with agriculture minister P Prasad were also blocked by the CPI local leaders.</p>.<p>CPI local leaders denied the allegation and stated that a detailed probe was required into the incident as the Congress and BJP are trying to take advantage of the issue in the elections.</p><p>Vaikom, which is a CPI stronghold, is witnessing a curious electoral battle as former two-time CPI MLA K Ajith is contesting as BJP candidate. </p>