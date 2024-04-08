As polls approach, Kerala left govt to pay pension dues

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Lok Sabha polls are approaching, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala is partially paying the mounting dues in social welfare pension to over 60 lakh beneficiaries amidst acute financial crunches.

Of the six months pension due of Rs. 1,600 per month, two months dues of Rs. 3,200 each will be disbursed this week, government sources said.