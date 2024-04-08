As polls approach, Kerala left govt to pay pension dues

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Lok Sabha polls are approaching, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala is partially paying the mounting dues in social welfare pension to over 60 lakh beneficiaries amidst acute financial crunches.
Of the six months pension due of Rs. 1,600 per month, two months dues of Rs. 3,200 each will be disbursed this week, government sources said.
With the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala hardly three weeks away, the move to disburse two months pension dues could be considered as a bid by the left-front to alleviate the resentment over the mounting pension dues to the weaker sections.
Recently Kerala witnessed strong protests against the mounting dues of social welfare pension. There were even instances of aged women begging on streets for livelihood as a mark of protest against the mounting pension dues. It has also become a key issue against the left-front in the ongoing election campaign.
