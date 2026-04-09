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Assembly Elections 2026 | Kerala records higher voter turnout; LDF, UDF confident of sweeping victory, BJP predicts hung assembly

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed hopes that the LDF would retain power for a third term in a row by further improving the number of seats from 99 in 2021.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanRajeev ChandrasekharLDFUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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