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BJP 'irrelevant' in Kerala, failed to deliver promises: Congress leader Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan accused the CPI(M) of adopting double standards, saying that when the SDPI supported the UDF, it was termed "communal", but when backing the LDF, it was seen as "secular".
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 04:00 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 04:00 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKerala NewsIndian politcsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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