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BJP leaders against IUML's interventions in Kerala CM selection

'What I said was that the Congress should think whether it would be advisable to give the education portfolio to the IUML,' Kerala BJP leader V Muraleedharan said.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsIUMLV MuraleedharanKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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