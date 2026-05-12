BJP leaders against IUML's interventions in Kerala CM selection

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala BJP leader and MLA designate V Muraleedharan asked the Congress to think whether it was appropriate to give the education portfolio to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iuml">Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)</a>.</p><p>He also said that self-respecting Congress leaders should think whether the IUML should be allowed to interfere in the Congress's Chief Minister selection.</p>.IUML to hold leadership meet on May 13 as Congress delays Kerala govt formation.<p>Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Muraleedharan, who won the assembly polls from Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram, said that he was wrongly quoted as stating that the education portfolio should not be given to the IUML. </p><p>"What I said was that the Congress should think whether it would be advisable to give the education portfolio to the IUML," said the former minister of state for external affairs.</p><p>He also said that the IUML was giving their opinion on selection of legislative party leader of Congress even as their opinion was not sought by the AICC.</p>