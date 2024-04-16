BJP, RSS trying to destroy India's diversity, Congress committed to protecting every person: Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court has scrapped the 2018 electoral bond scheme while holding that it was "violative" of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to information.

"It (electoral bond) is the biggest extortion racket on the planet. It is a way to steal from the people of India, and it was organised and conceptualised by the prime minister himself," alleged the former Congress chief who is seeking reelection from Wayanad.

Accusing the BJP and the RSS of attempting to destroy the diversity of the country, he said the Congress party would not let them change the Constitution of India. It is the "sacred duty" of the Congress to protect every single Indian, regardless of their community, religion, and state, he said.

Gandhi said PM Modi has been talking about "one nation, one leader, one language" which is an insult to the people of the country. He said "it was a pity" that the prime minister does not understand India's nature.

"He does not understand that our multiple languages, traditions, and religions are our biggest strengths... It is difficult for him to see this because his only quest is to remain in power," Gandhi alleged.

Describing India as a bouquet of flowers, he alleged that Modi did not understand the country and its DNA. "You cannot look at a bouquet and say there should be only one colour. Each flower gives a unique character to the bouquet."

"Each flower has a different smell and colour. In the same way, our people have different religions, languages, states, and traditions. That is the strength of the nation," he said and stressed that it was important that every single flower in the bouquet be protected.

"It is our commitment to you that not a single person, regardless of his community, religion, language or the place where he lives, is going to be harmed by the RSS and the BJP. We are not going to allow India to become a place where people are scared to practice their religion, speak their language, and follow their tradition," Gandhi said.

At an election rally of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kozhikode, he said the Constitution protects the rights of every single Indian, regardless of their religion, the state they belong to, the language they speak or the culture they are part of.

"We will never decide citizenship based on caste, religion, or language. We will decide citizenship based on the idea of India, nothing less," Gandhi asserted.