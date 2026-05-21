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Homeelectionskerala

BJP to contest Kerala Speaker election, fields Gopakumar

While UDF has announced veteran leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the post, the opposition LDF has not announced its candidate so far.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:11 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndiaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsElectionsSpeakerKerala electionsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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