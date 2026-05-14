<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Celebrations are back to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) camps in Kerala as AICC announced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan </a>as Congress legislature party leader and Chief Minister.</p><p>It is after ten days of high drama that the AICC finally zeroed in on Satheesan. </p>.From KSU member to Kerala's Chief Minister: The rise of V D Satheesan to top post.<p>AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and senior leader and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala were the other contenders.</p><p>Mass support and popular demand came in favour of Satheesan even as Venugopal got the support of a majority of elected members of the Congress as well as party leaders. Chennithala was staking claims citing his seniority.</p><p>It was after several rounds of talks by Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders from the state, including former defence minister A K Antony, that the decision was taken.</p>.11 days of deliberations, consultations and lobbying: Inside Congress' decision to pick V D Satheesan as Kerala CM.<p>Party workers in large numbers, who were thronging the Congress offices across Kerala, including party headquarters Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, started celebrations as soon as the announcement came. They shouted slogans supporting Satheesan and burst crackers.</p><p><br>As the decision on finalising the CM was prolonging, there was strong resentment among the coalition partners, party workers and the general public.</p><p>Satheesan is likely to call on Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Thursday itself and take steps for government formation. The Congress legislative party and UDF leadership meetings are scheduled to be held this afternoon.</p>