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Celebrations on in Kerala as V D Satheesan is named as Chief Minister

Party workers in large numbers, who were thronging the Congress offices across Kerala started celebrations as soon as the announcement came.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsV D Satheesankerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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