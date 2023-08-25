Congress leaders in Kerala set aside differences to ensure victory for junior Chandy in upcoming bypoll

Oommen Chandy was Puthuppally's MLA for 53 years in a row till his death last month. His son Chandy Oommen, who is a Youth Congress leader, is contesting against Jaick C Thomas of the CPM. Jaick, who is contesting for the third time in a row from Puthuppally, had managed to bring down Oommen Chandy's victory margin to 9,044 in 2021 from 27,092 in 2016.

The Congress is expecting a thumping victory for the junior Chandy in view of the thick emotional factors. The party also feels that since the Lok Sabha elections are also approaching in 2024, a thumping victory in the by-poll would set a trend in favour of the Congress.

Even as Congress senior leader Ramesh Chennithala's displeasure over making him only a permanent invitee to the Congress working committee was quite evident, he said that at present the priority is ensuring a thumping victory for Chandy Oommen and hence he would not react on any other matters. Another senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan too said that he too had some displeasures and would speak about it only after the by-poll.

The most adverse factor for the CPM at present is the serious charges that the Chief Minister's daughter Veena T faces and more importantly the silence of the Chief Minister on the issue.

Even as the Chief Minister started his campaign at Puthuppally on Thursday, he preferred to be silent on the allegations. Veena's husband and tourism minister Mohammed Riyas is also evading questions on the allegations of discrepancies in mentioning Veena's income in Riyas's election affidavit in 2021.