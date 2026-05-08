<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leadership is hoping to take a final decision on the competing claims of K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan at the earliest, as observers, who submitted a report on Friday on the views of MLAs regarding their choice, warned that a delay could precipitate trouble in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>.</p><p>Sources said the central leadership is trying to build a consensus on the name by the weekend and has asked Satheesan, Chennithala and Congress’ Kerala president Sunny Joseph to reach Delhi for deliberations on Saturday, even as public processions were held in many places demanding that Satheesan be made the Chief Minister.</p><p>However, the discussions may gather pace only on Saturday evening as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi may go to Chennai if the swearing in ceremony of TVK chief Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister takes place during the day.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | KC, RC or VD? As state waits for new CM, Congress MLAs' choice leaked .<p>During the day, sources said, central observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, who went to Kerala to find out MLAs’ opinion, submitted their report, which is learnt to have said that Venugopal has an overwhelming majority in the legislature party. </p><p>Sources said Venugopal has the support of 43 of the 53 MLAs who named their choice for the Chief Minister’s post while ten lawmakers left the decision to the party High Command. Satheesan camp had claimed that he has the support of 35-36 MLAs, while Chennithala’s supporters said their leader has the support of 23 MLAs.</p><p>The observers are also learnt to have suggested in the report that while a decision is being taken on the name, the leadership could also consider public sentiments, which is in favour of Satheesan. Allies also prefer Satheesan but sources said the observers have not commented on whether that opinion be taken for consideration.</p><p>The decision will be tricky for the Congress central leadership, as choosing one way or the other would mean that they need to ensure that the leaders who did not meet the cut need to be convinced why their claim was overlooked.</p>