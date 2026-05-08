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Congress to choose Kerala chief minister over the weekend

Sources said Venugopal has the support of 43 of the 53 MLAs who named their choice for the Chief Minister’s post while ten lawmakers left the decision to the party High Command.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaK C VenugopalV D Satheesan

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