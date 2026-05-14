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Despite winning Kerala CM race, V D Satheesan could face a bumpy ride as resentment in K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala camps brews up

The resentment among the large section in the party is likely to affect the governance as both Venugopal and Chennithala camps could be staking claims for key portfolios.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:20 IST
CongressKeralaKerala NewsK C VenugopalUDFRamesh ChennithalaV D Satheesankerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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