<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vd-satheesan">V D Satheesan's </a>victory in the race to Kerala Chief Minister post has kicked of celebrations across the state, even as as bumpy ride is likely for the new government as the resentment from the supporters of AICC general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> and senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramesh-chennithala">Ramesh Chennithala</a>, who lost the race started coming out.</p><p>AICC considered the popular mood of the state in his favour of Satheesan, even as Venugopal and Chennithala got more support from within the party, including Congress Legislature Party (CLP) members. </p>.Bypoll fallout concerns, 'organic' support for V D: How Satheesan emerged as Kerala chief minister pick.<p>Satheesan is likely to be sworn in on May 18 at the Central Stadium close to the government secretariat. AICC top leaders are expected to attend.</p><p>As soon as the AICC's announcement making Satheesan the CLP member came, putting an end to the 11 days long suspense, party workers, including women, raised slogans hailing Satheesan, danced on the streets, distributed sweets and burst crackers across the state.</p>.Celebrations on in Kerala as V D Satheesan is named as Chief Minister.<p>Satheesan, who thanked AICC top leaders, specifically mentioned the support from Venugopal and Chennithala in his political career. Terming his chief ministership as a 'divine mission', Satheesan said that 'Team UDF' would work hard to fulfil its commitments and redefine public service.</p><p>Satheesan also called on senior leaders including former defence minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-k-antony">A K Antony</a> and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V M Sudheeran, who were learnt to have played key role in conveying the mass support in Satheesan's favour to Rahul Gandhi. They convinced the high command that the supports for Satheesan were not orchestrated ones.</p><p><strong>Resentment in open</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, resentment from the supporters of Venugopal and Chennithala started coming out. </p><p>Congress MLA designate Pazhakulam Madhu and KPCC general secretary M M Naseer expressed their displeasure over not considering the majority support received by Venugopal from the party, even as Venugopal welcomed the party decision to make Satheesan the CLP leader.</p>.Veteran Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala misses Kerala CM post again as V D Satheesan takes the crown.<p>While Chennithala left for Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple without talking to the media, his supporters too expressed their displeasure openly.</p><p>The resentment among the large section in the party is likely to affect the governance, with attempts by backseat driving. Both Venugopal and Chennithala camps could be staking claims for key portfolios. The chances of Chennithala becoming part of the Cabinet is remote as he is very senior to Satheesan.</p>.Public support outweighs seniority: V D Satheesan emerges winner in Kerala CM race.<p>While all the coalition partners of the UDF are quite happy at the AICC's decision to consider the mass support to Satheesan, the BJP and Hindu community outfits Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) are stepping up a campaign that the Congress succumbed to the pressure of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). NSS leader Sukumaran Nair and SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan openly expressed it.</p><p>IUML has been openly urging that the popular demand in favour of Satheesan should be duly considered by the AICC in its CM selection process. IUML was also learnt to be conveying their messages through AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who represents Wayanad Lok Sabha seat where the IUML has considerable influence.</p>