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DH Interview | Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: 'Muslim voters not yet ready to support BJP in state', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

"Already there are Muslims in our leadership roles and among our workers. Once the exploitation by the CPM and Congress lessens, more and more people from the community will join BJP," Rajeev said.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaRajeev ChandrasekharKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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