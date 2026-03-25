<p>BJP Kerala president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajeev-chandrasekhar">Rajeev Chandrasekhar</a> has said that despite tremendous outreach efforts to the Muslim community by the BJP, the Muslim voters were still not ready to support BJP in elections, even if it is a Muslim candidate.</p><p>In an interview to <em>DH</em>, in connection with the Kerala Assembly polls, Chandrasekhar also expressed hopes that the scenario may change once the exploitation of the community by the CPI(M) and the Congress lessens. <strong>Excerpts from an interview:</strong> </p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Congress alleges Rs 200 crore Bengaluru mansion gets no mention in Rajeev Chandrasekhar's affidavit, seeks EC action.<p><strong>Q) Whom do you consider as the main opponent in Kerala, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) or CPM-led Left Democratic Front?</strong></p><p><strong>A)</strong> No difference between the CPM and the Congress. Their politics are aligned, both ideologically and politically. I can give many instances. In 27 states and eight union territories they are having a formal political alliance, including Tamil Nadu where elections are occurring simultaneously.</p><p>Only in Kerala that the little drama is going on. They pretend to be two independent political parties. Hence we are saying that 'CPM and Congress are not two, but one'. That is reaching the people. Hence they have launched a counter attack against us by accusing each other that the BJP is their B-team.</p><p><strong>Q) Whom do you consider as the major opponent in Nemom from where you are seeking mandate? Is it sitting MLA and minister V Sivankutty or Congress candidate K S Sabarinadhan?</strong></p><p><strong>A)</strong> I don't see any difference between them. Even long time Congress MLAs like the leader of opposition V D Satheesan had done very little for his constituency. Thousands turned up with grievances at the adalat we conducted there. The MLA is not responding to their problem. The people are saying enough is enough. The only difference between the Congress and the CPM is over the quantum of corruption. Both of them even woo outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami. Hence both are identical, though they pretend to be different. </p><p><strong>Q) Won't the absence of a candidate from the Muslim community for the BJP in Kerala help the Congress and CPM woo Muslim vote banks by alleging each other of 'deal' with BJP?</strong></p><p>A) We pick candidates whom we think will get popular support. Despite tremendous outreach efforts to the Muslim community, I think they are still not ready to support us, even if it is a Muslim candidate. Our politics is 'Ellavarkkumoppam Ellavarkkumvendi' (Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas - Together with all, Development for all). It doesn't matter whether I am a Christian or Hindu or Muslim, I will serve all members of my constituency. Same is the case with all NDA candidates. Already there are Muslims in our leadership roles and among our workers. Once the exploitation by the CPM and Congress lessens, more and more people from the community will join BJP.</p><p><strong>Q) Kerala has over 27 percent Muslim population and over 18 percent Christian votes. What are your expectations about the minority votes?</strong></p><p><strong>A)</strong> I have the same expectation from every Malayali. Every Malayali wants change, a good Keralam that creates opportunities for the youth. I don't see the need to look at Malayalis through the prism of caste or religion. We are building 'Viksit Keralam' for everyone. Our vision and road map is an inclusive one that offers prosperity and opportunities for all Malayalis.</p><p><strong>Q) How do you think the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple related issues will reflect in this election?</strong></p><p><strong>A)</strong> Sabarimala is certainly a big issue. It represents the corrupt politics that both the CPM and the Congress represents. It was a strange kind of politics that the CPM played against Hindus to appease a particular community. In 2018 the CPM made it an issue to destroy rituals. Many women and BJP workers were arrested and put in jails. They wanted to sack the then tantri too.</p><p>Now the same CPM organised Ayyappa Sangamam and makes a U-turn since the elections are happening. They know that the Hindus are angry over the gold heist. The accused had posed for photos even with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Hence the people have made it an important issue. The CPM and Congress will have to give answers to the people.</p><p><strong>Q) Do you think that the Sabarimala issue will give you an advantage?</strong></p><p><strong>A)</strong> I don't see it as an advantage or disadvantage. People know that the only political party that can protect the faith of every believer, whether it is Hindu or Muslim or Christian, impartially equally and inclusively is the BJP-NDA. We don't play favourities as it will be doing injustice to somebody else. It has been the Congress and the CPM that has been playing that type of politics over these decades.</p><p><strong>Q) While the BJP used to keep on improving its electoral performance in many states, in Kerala the BJP lost its lone maiden seat in the last assembly election and the vote share also fell down. Why was it so?</strong></p><p><strong>A)</strong> I have no idea about the reasons for that. But in the last Lok Sabha election we crossed 20 percent vote share. We have also captured the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. We are no longer a party that can be kept aside or suppressed by CPM's and Congress's propaganda. We are a real alternative in Keralam. Malayalis are now treating us as the real alternative.</p><p><strong>Q) Have you set any target for the election? Do you anticipate a hung assembly?</strong></p><p><strong>A)</strong> I have set only one target, to take the message of development, prosperity and opportunity to all the 140 constituencies. Why should I anticipate a hung assembly while I anticipate an assembly where the BJP-NDA will have a clear mandate. People want change. They want to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's style of politics of performance.</p>.Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar was paid Rs 64 crore bribe to greenlight Videocon loan: Tribunal.<p><strong>Q) You are facing many personal attacks these days. Like, your business interests are in Bengaluru and political interests in Kerala. How do you counter those? </strong></p><p><strong>A)</strong> For the last 18 years since I exposed the 2G scam I have been subjected to the most vicious kinds of attacks. I have been raided. My business interests have been harmed by both CPM and Congress. In the last Lok Sabha election the Congress desperately ran a huge campaign against me, my income tax, my home, my motorcycle and my wife as they feared that they were going to lose. But I am unshakable. I am in politics with a purpose. I am here to make a difference. and will leave only after making the difference. Congress and CPM won't be able to deter by purpose. If the Congress has the guts, they should approach the court with the allegations against me.</p>