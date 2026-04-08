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Election Commission seeks removal of political advertisements on channels, online platforms

The Commission directed star campaigners and political leaders to refrain from addressing the media through press conferences or interviews on poll-related matter.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsElection CommissionAdvertisementKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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