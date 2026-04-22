<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala </a>is witnessing two former DGP rank officers staging protests in front of police stations and even raising slogans that demoralise the police force.</p><p>Former state police chief T P Senkumar and first woman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ips">IPS </a>officer R Sreelekha, who retired as a director general of police (DGP) rank officer, are now staging protests against the police in connection with the action against BJP workers at a temple.</p><p>A BJP leader, Sreelekha is the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation councilor and a candidate in this assembly election. She led a demonstration in front of the Vattiyoorkavu police station on Tuesday to protest against the alleged police action against BJP workers in the city in connection with a BJP-CPM clash the other day. Along with her party colleagues, the ex-DGP also raised abusive slogans against the police. </p>.Row over Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's son's Guruvayur temple visit.<p>Senkumar, who has been openly speaking for Hindu rights after retiring as state police chief in 2017, led a protest in front of Museum police station in the city to protest against alleged police action at the Edapazhanji Balasubramanya Swami temple to nab BJP workers. Senkumar demanded stringent action against the police officials responsible for the alleged police excess in the temple.</p>.<p>Sreelekha said in a social media post that despite serving with pride in the police force for 33 years she was forced to stage a protest march in front of a police station as a section of police officials selectively took cases against BJP workers at the behest of the ruling CPM. No action was also taken against police personnel who brutally assaulted BJP workers by barging into a temple, she said.</p>