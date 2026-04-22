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Ex-IPS officers protest in front of police stations, raise slogans against force in Kerala

Former state police chief T P Senkumar and first woman IPS officer R Sreelekha, who retired as a director general of police (DGP) rank officer, are now staging protests against the police.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 14:31 IST
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Senkumar leads a protest.

Senkumar leads a protest. 

Credit: Facebook 

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Published 22 April 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsKeralaPoliceThiruvananthapuramips officers

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