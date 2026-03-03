Menu
Ex-Union Minister K P Unnikrishnan dies at 89

Beginning his professional life as a journalist, K P Unnikrishnan was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in 1971 as a Congress candidate.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 04:31 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 04:31 IST
