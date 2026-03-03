<p>Kozhikode: Former Union Minister K P Unnikrishnan, who was regarded as one of the prominent figures in Indian politics during the 1980s and 1990s, died in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said.</p>.<p>He was 89. He died while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital here, they said.</p>.<p>Having been elected to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> six consecutive times from Vadakara, he served as a Union Minister in the V P Singh Cabinet, holding the portfolios of Surface Transport and Communications during 1989–90.</p>.<p>During his tenure as Minister, he oversaw the evacuation of Indians during the Gulf War.</p>.<p>Beginning his professional life as a journalist, Unnikrishnan was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in 1971 as a Congress candidate.</p>.<p>He subsequently represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha in 1977, 1980, 1984, 1989 and 1991.</p>.<p>Between 1981 and 1984, he served as the leader of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress'">Congress</a> (Secular) in Parliament, and from 1980 to 1982 he was a member of the Public Accounts Committee.</p>.<p>A close associate of V K Krishna Menon, Unnikrishnan was at one time a trusted confidant of Indira Gandhi.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Union minister George Kurian likely to be in poll fray as BJP eyes Christian vote bank.<p>However, he later left the Congress following political differences.</p>.<p>He was active in the Congress (U) and Congress (S) before returning to the Congress in 1995.</p>.<p>Born on September 20, 1936, he was educated at Madras Christian College in Chennai and completed his law degree from that city.</p>.<p>During this period, he was associated with the Socialist Party and later the Praja Socialist Party.</p>.<p>In the 1960s, he joined the Indian National Congress and became a member of the All India Congress Committee in 1962. </p>