Fact Check | Rahul Gandhi’s t-shirt did not bear the 'Nafrat ki Dukan' slogan, viral picture is edited

Vishvas News found in its investigation that the claim being made about the viral T-shirt photo of Rahul Gandhi is false. The picture is edited. In the original photo, the T-shirt bears the slogan ‘I Love Wayanad’, which has been edited and is now being made viral with a false claim.