From first-timer O J Janeesh to experienced Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan: What Kerala CM V D Satheesan's Cabinet looks like

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> took oath as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Chief Minister on Monday, May 18. Twenty other leaders took oath as Ministers on Monday.</p><p>Satheesan unveiled a 20-member Cabinet ahead of the swearing-in of the new government and it comprises experienced leaders and 14 first-time Ministers. Two women, and many from the Scheduled Caste community are also in the Cabinet. </p><p>Addressing a press conference after submitting the list of Ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, Satheesan said the names were finalised after discussions among alliance leaders, taking into account social and regional balance within the coalition.</p>.Kerala CM-designate Satheesan opts for lean convoy, cites public inconvenience.<p><strong>Here is a list of the Ministers who took oath along with Satheesan:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. He was in the CM race before AICC picked Satheesan. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>K Muraleedharan</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>A P Anil Kumar</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>KPCC chief Sunny Joseph</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>RSP leader Shibu Baby John</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>C P John</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>IUML leader N Shamsuddin</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>K M Shaji</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>P K Basheer</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>V E Abdul Gafoor</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>P C Vishnunadh</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Roji M John</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Bindu Krishna</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>T Siddique</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>K A Thulasi</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>O J Janeesh</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Apu John Joseph</p></li></ul><p>The UDF has also decided to appoint senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.</p><p>Satheesan said several deserving leaders could not be accommodated in the Cabinet despite the Congress securing 63 seats, calling it one of the party's biggest victories in the State.</p><p>"Let new faces come. There should be opportunity for all," he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>