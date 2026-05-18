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From first-timer O J Janeesh to experienced Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan: What Kerala CM V D Satheesan's Cabinet looks like

Two women, and many from the Scheduled Caste community are also in the Cabinet.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 05:59 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 05:59 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsV D SatheesanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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