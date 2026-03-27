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From hand-painted walls to robot: Tradition meets technology in Kerala''s election campaigning

With around two weeks remaining until the polls, Kerala's walls transform into vibrant canvases filled with colourful calligraphy and graffiti that capture public attention.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:03 IST
India NewsTechnologyIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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