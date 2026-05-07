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'Humans first, caste or religion later': Shashi Tharoor hails Kerala as model of communal harmony

"Despite some influence from the national trends in favour of identity politics, Kerala remains a model of communal harmony, a state where people see human beings first and caste or religion later," Tharoor said.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 04:48 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 04:48 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsShashi TharoorKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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