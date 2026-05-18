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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | As V D Satheesan's 'Team UDF' takes charge, K Muraleedharan raises like a phoenix

Having backed Satheesan to the hilt, Muraleedharan, the senior Congress leader, will be a central figure in Team UDF's scheme of things.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 06:40 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsUDFV D SatheesanUnited Democratic FrontK Muraleedharankerala politics

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