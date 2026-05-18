<p>As 'Team <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a>' under <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> took charge at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, it marked a come back of sorts for senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-muraleedharan">K Muraleedharan</a>, who is returning to the Kerala Cabinet after 22 long years.</p><p>Muraleedharan, son of Congress stalwart K Karunakaran, was the Electricity Minister in the Oommen Chandy Cabinet in 2004, as part of a compromise formula reached then — he was inducted into the Cabinet and forced to relinquish the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief post.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress' 'go-to' man K Muraleedharan returns to Vattiyoorkavu.<p>But in an irony of sorts, Muraleedharan, who was not a member of the Assembly, lost in the bypolls to the Wadakkanchery seat, earning the dubious distinction of perhaps being only Minister to lose in a byelection.</p><p>That defeat was perhaps a watershed moment in Muraleedharan's career which had its origin in the late 1980's.</p><p>Muraleedharan fell out of favour with Congress high command and he along with his father walked out of the party to float their own outfit — Democratic Indira Congress (Karunakaran). But electoral success continued to evade him as consecutive losses followed — first as a DIC (Karunakaran) candidate from the Koduvally Assembly seat in 2006 and then as an NCP nominee from the newly formed Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.</p><p>Though Karunakaran and many of his followers were re-inducted into the party, Muraleedharan was still kept out as the new Congress leadership in Kerala saw him as a potential threat to their career ambitions.</p><p>However, Muraleedharan was finally back to where he belonged and was field from the newly constituted Vattiyoorkavu Assembly seat where he won in 2011 and retained it in 2016.</p><p>But having emerged as literally the 'go-to' man of the Congress, Muraleedharan was fielded from Vadakara against CPI(M) strongman P Jayarajan where he won. In a way it reminded of his first electoral battle when he contested against CPI(M) stalwart P Imbichibava from the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 1989. </p><p>Whenever in crisis, the Congress turns to Muraleedharan and it was evident in 2021 Assembly elections when he was fielded from Nemom, though he lost this time. A further setback awaited him in 2024 in the Thrissur Lok Sabhs seat, where it is presumed that his own partymen stabbed him in the back.</p><p>But after two successive setbacks, Muraleedharan, as is his wont, has raised like a phoenix to regain the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly seat.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress facing a problem of plenty for top post.<p>It has been a pattern in the Congress to throw Muraleedharan into a battlefield whenever a high-profile contest emerges — Vattiyoorkavu in 2016 and 2026, Vadakara in 2019 and Nemom in 2021 and barring the last mentioned, most of the time he has come out with flying colours.</p><p>He himself was candid while admitting in an interview with a vernacular daily that perhaps everybody is not willing to take the kind of "risks" that he is ready to take.</p><p>Perhaps that readiness to take the "risk" is the reason why he has been pivoted to the forefront again, this time though in a different role. </p><p>With the Congress-led UDF coming back to power in Kerala after a decade with a thumping majority, it was more or less certain that Muraleedharan would be made a Minister. As there was a leadership tussle in the Congress, his name was mentioned in some circles as a potential CM candidate, but wiser sense prevailed as he played down his leadership ambitions and was ready to accept any role the party gave him. </p><p>Even as his sister Padmaja Venugopal switched to the BJP camp, Muraleedharan remained loyal to the Congress and its ideologies, a trait which his father, Karunakaran, who was once the machiavellian of Indian politics, was well known for. </p><p>Having backed Satheesan to the hilt, the four-time MP and and now a third-time MLA, Muraleedharan will be a central figure in Team UDF's scheme of things. With power tussle between the K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala factions likely to go on and lack of administrative experience being cited as a drawback for Satheesan, the incumbent CM will be looking on someone like Muraleedharan, who has three-and-a-half decades of political acumen, to go forward.</p>