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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 | Key battle to watch out for: Kazhakoottam

BJP candidate has more reasons for hope this time as the party had come second in the constituency in the 2021 and 2016 elections.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala Newskerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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