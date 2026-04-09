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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 | Key battle to watch out for: Palakkad constituency

BJP had finished as runner-up in the last three elections.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala AssemblyKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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