<p>Palakkad earlier used to witness direct contests between the CPI(M) and Congress. Both parties used to alternately win elections. BJP became the runner-up in the last three elections in which the Congress won. BJP fire-brand leader Sobha Surendran, who is now contesting from Palakkad, had brought the saffron party to the second place at Palakkad in 2016. Hence the BJP hopes to win the seat by fielding Sobha again. UDF has fielded actor, TV personality and stand-up comedian Ramesh Pisharody, while LDF fielded hotelier N M R Razak as independent candidate in the constituency where minority votes play decisive role. The constituency is also witnessing allegations of BJP bribing voters.</p><p><strong>Profile of candidates</strong></p><p><strong>LDF: N M R Razak</strong> : CPI fielded Razak as an independent candidate. He is one of the owners of the family run NMR Biryani house in Palakkad. He is also an office bearer of the Hotels and restaurants association. Hence Razak needs no introduction in the constituency. </p><p><strong>UDF :</strong> <strong>Ramesh Pisharody</strong> is a known actor, TV personality and stand-up comedian. He has been a Congress supporter and also hails from Palakkad. Hence the Congress hopes that he will be able to retain the UDF votes.</p><p><strong>NDA</strong> : Sobha Surendran is a senior leader of the BJP and also a firebrand leader. She has a track record of bringing BJP to the second position in many constituencies. She had actively participated in many stirs including the one against entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.</p>