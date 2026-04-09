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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 | Key battle to watch out for: Peravoor

It's one of the most keenly awaited battles in Kerala
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 11:14 IST
CongressKeralaKerala NewsCPI (M)kerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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