<p>With BJP having won the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala for the first time from Thrissur in 2024, the seat is a keenly watched one this time. While actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi won the seat in 2024 there were widespread allegations that the disruptions caused to the Thrissur pooram just ahead of the festival helped Gopi by a Hindu vote consolidation. This time it is Padmaja Venugopal -- ex-Congress leader and daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran who is contesting at Thrissur. The considerable Christian population in the district will be also a crucial factor.</p><p><br><strong>Profile of candidates</strong></p><p><strong>LDF:</strong> CPI has fielded poet Alankode Leelakrishnan. He was not into active politics. But he was a cultural activist and a left fellow traveller.</p><p><strong>UDF :</strong> Congress candidate Rajan Pallan is a former mayor of Thrissur and hence a well known figure in the region.</p><p><strong>NDA:</strong> Padmaja Venugopal had lost the last two elections from Thrissur while contesting on a Congress ticket. After having switched to BJP, it remains to be seen if Padmaja can pull it off this time. </p>