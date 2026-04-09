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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 | Key battle to watch out for: Thrissur constituency

With BJP winning the Lok Sabha seat in 2024, the party is eyeing an encore in the Assembly seat.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsCPIkerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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