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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 | Key battle to watch out for: Vattiyoorkavu

Sitting MLA V K Prasanth, is facing a tight fight this time.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala Newskerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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