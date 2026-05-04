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Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | 13 out of 21 LDF Ministers suffered defeat: Here's the list

Thirteen of 21 ministers defeated as LDF faces major setback in Kerala
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 12:27 IST
India NewsKerala NewsKarnataka Assembly PollsUDFKerala CongressKerala Assembly Elections 2021kerala politics

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