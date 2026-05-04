<p>Thirteen members of the 21-member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=LDF">LDF</a> cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were defeated in the Kerala Assembly elections as the ruling front suffered a major setback across the state.</p>.<p>Of the 21 ministers, only the Chief Minister, K Rajan (Revenue), G R Anil (Civil Supplies), K N Balagopal (Finance), P Prasad (Agriculture), and Saji Cherian (Cultural Affairs) emerged victorious.</p>.<p>Among the key losers was Health Minister Veena George, who was contesting from Aranmula for the third time.</p>.<p>George, who had faced criticism over multiple alleged medical negligence incidents during the final year of the LDF government, lost to Congress candidate Abin Varkey by a margin of 18,985 votes.</p>.Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | UDF returns to power after 10 years: Full list of winners and losers.<p>Varkey secured 70,083 votes against George’s 51,098, while senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan finished third with 34,983 votes.</p>.<p>In a surprise result, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, considered among the more popular cabinet members, lost to Congress candidate Nattakom Suresh by 19,752 votes in Ettumanoor, Kottayam.</p>.<p>Education Minister V Sivankutty put up a close fight against BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram but lost by over 3,500 votes.</p>.<p>Another high-profile defeat was that of Kerala Congress (B) leader and Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, who suffered defeat for the first time in his electoral career since 2001.</p>.<p>He lost to Congress candidate Jyothi Kumar Chamakkala by 8,310 votes.</p>.<p>LDF Minister Roshy Augustine of Kerala Congress (M) also suffered a heavy defeat in Idukki, losing to Congress candidate Roy K Paulose by 23,822 votes.</p>.<p>Industries Minister P Rajeev was defeated in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, losing to IUML leader V E Abdul Gafoor by 16,312 votes.</p>.<p>CPI leader and minister J Chinchurani lost to Congress candidate M M Naseer by over 7,400 votes in Chadayamangalam.</p>.<p>Veteran leader and minister Kadannappally Ramachandran of Congress (Secular) was defeated by Congress candidate T O Mohanan by over 18,530 votes.</p>.<p>Minister O R Kelu lost to Congress candidate Usha Vijayan by 10,543 votes in Mananthavady, Wayanad.</p>.<p>Another surprise defeat was that of NCP (SP) leader and minister A K Saseendran, who lost by 12,162 votes in Elathur, Kozhikode, to Congress candidate Vidya Balakrishnan.</p>.<p>Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh was another casualty of the UDF wave, losing to Congress leader V T Balram by 8,385 votes.</p>.<p>Higher Education Minister R Bindu lost to Kerala Congress leader Thomas Unniyadan in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur district, by 10,212 votes.</p>.<p>Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, contesting from Tirur in Malappuram, lost to IUML’s Kurukkoli Moideen by 24,137 votes. </p>