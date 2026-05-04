Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | CPI(M) faces rebel blow with defectors leading in strongholds

<p>In a striking setback for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CPI(M)">Communist Party of India (Marxist)</a>, three of its former leaders contesting as rebels have taken early leads in the 2026 Kerala Assembly election counting.</p><p>As of 12 pm, V K Kunhikrishnan is leading from Payyannur by 5,459 votes, ahead of CPI(M)’s T. I. Madhusoodanan, according to Election Commission data.</p><p>In Taliparamba, T. K. Govindan Master has surged ahead with a margin of 7,206 votes over CPI(M) candidate P. K. Shyamala Teacher.</p>.'Political creature who changes colour': CPI(M) leader Balan compares P V Anvar with chameleon.<p>Meanwhile, former minister G. Sudhakaran is leading from Ambalappuzha by 7,774 votes.</p><p>The early trends suggest that dissent within the CPI(M), particularly in its traditional strongholds, may be translating into electoral setbacks, with rebel candidates emerging as serious contenders.</p><p>As of 12 pm, the UDF is leading in 98 of the total 140 seats while the LDF is leading in 40 and NDA in 2. </p>