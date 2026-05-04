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Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | CPI(M) faces rebel blow with defectors leading in strongholds

The early trends suggest that dissent within the CPI(M), particularly in its traditional strongholds, may be translating into electoral setbacks, with rebel candidates emerging as serious contenders.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 07:05 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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