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Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: From ladoos to biryani, parties gear up for results day

Congress local leaders said that party workers and leaders in large numbers would be coming to Indira Bhavan to celebrate the victory.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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