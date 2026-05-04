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Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | Pinarayi Vijayan resigns as Kerala CM after LDF debacle

According to Election Commission data, the UDF has won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, while the CPI(M)-headed LDF has won 35 seats.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:35 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayanLDFUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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