Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | Pinarayi Vijayan resigns as Kerala CM after LDF debacle

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday resigned as Kerala Chief Minister following the LDF's crushing defeat in the April 9 Assembly elections, bringing an end to a decade-long tenure in office.</p>.<p>Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has accepted the resignation and requested Vijayan to continue as caretaker chief minister until alternative arrangements are made, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live | UDF scripts historic resurgence in Kerala.<p>Vijayan, who led the state for two consecutive terms over the past 10 years, submitted his resignation after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a resounding victory, sweeping aside the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.</p>.<p>According to Election Commission data, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assembly-elections-2026-results-west-bengal-assam-puducherry-tamil-nadu-kerala-poll-result-election-result-dmk-aiadmk-tvk-bjp-ldf-udf-congress-vijay-stalin-pinarayi-vijayan-ainrc-2026-polls-3989127">UDF has won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly</a>, while the CPI(M)-headed LDF has won 35 seats.</p>.<p>The BJP also made a breakthrough in the state by winning three seats, opening its account in the Assembly after a prolonged electoral drought. </p>