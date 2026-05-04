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Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | UDF returns to power after 10 years: Full list of winners and losers

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is trailing by a wide margin, struggling to stay competitive in even 40 seats.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:11 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 12:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala Newswinnersland losersKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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