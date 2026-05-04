Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | UDF returns to power after 10 years: Full list of winners and losers

<p>The results of the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala</a> Assembly polls point to a clear shift in the state’s political landscape, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front, cruising to victory with a thumping majority. The alliance is ahead in more than 100 of the 140 constituencies, comfortably crossing the halfway mark.</p><p>In contrast, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is trailing by a wide margin, struggling to stay competitive in even 40 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), meanwhile opens their account in three constituencies. </p><p>Here's how the results are poised as of 5 pm</p>