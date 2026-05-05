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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | A race among popularity, seniority and clout for CM post in Kerala

A rousing reception received by Satheesan at Kochi on Tuesday, where party workers raised slogans praising him as the 'Chief Minister', could be something that the AICC decision makers can't ignore.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsK C VenugopalUDFRamesh ChennithalaV D SatheesanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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