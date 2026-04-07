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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: All eyes on impact of polarisation bids by parties

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Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:01 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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