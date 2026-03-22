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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: All fingers crossed over Sabarimala issues as polls approach

The alleged irregularities over the conduct of Global Ayyappa Sangamam too makes Sabarimala a crucial factor for LDF in the elections.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 12:46 IST
Kerala NewsSabarimalaKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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