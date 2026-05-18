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K Muraleedharan's political resurgence in Kerala's Congress-led UDF ahead of 2026 elections after decades of setbacks and comebacks.
Key points
• Muraleedharan's comeback
Returning to Kerala Cabinet after 22 years, Muraleedharan re-emerges as a central figure in Team UDF under V D Satheesan.
• Electoral resilience
Despite past defeats, including a rare ministerial loss in a byelection, Muraleedharan consistently wins high-profile contests like Vadakara and Vattiyoorkavu.
• Party loyalty
Remaining loyal to Congress despite his sister joining the BJP, Muraleedharan is trusted by the party for high-risk electoral battles.
• Leadership role
With UDF's return to power, Muraleedharan's political acumen makes him a key figure in Satheesan's administration amid internal Congress factionalism.
• Historical context
Son of Congress stalwart K Karunakaran, Muraleedharan's career spans decades, marked by expulsions, reinductions, and electoral triumphs.
Key statistics
22
Years since Muraleedharan last served as a minister
Three-and-a-half
Decades of political experience
Multiple (Vattiyoorkavu, Vadakara, Nemom)
Times Muraleedharan contested high-profile seats
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Published 18 May 2026, 06:40 IST