K Muraleedharan's political resurgence in Kerala's Congress-led UDF ahead of 2026 elections after decades of setbacks and comebacks.

In one line

Key points

• Muraleedharan's comeback Returning to Kerala Cabinet after 22 years, Muraleedharan re-emerges as a central figure in Team UDF under V D Satheesan.

• Electoral resilience Despite past defeats, including a rare ministerial loss in a byelection, Muraleedharan consistently wins high-profile contests like Vadakara and Vattiyoorkavu.

• Party loyalty Remaining loyal to Congress despite his sister joining the BJP, Muraleedharan is trusted by the party for high-risk electoral battles.

• Leadership role With UDF's return to power, Muraleedharan's political acumen makes him a key figure in Satheesan's administration amid internal Congress factionalism.