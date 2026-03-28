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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Battle of Beypore: CPI(M)’s Mohammed Riyas faces P V Anvar’s challenge in Left fortress

The sitting MLA -- P A Mohammed Riyas, faces an aggressive political challenge from P V Anvar, a controversial and outspoken politician now backed by UDF.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)kerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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