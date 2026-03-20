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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Biryani buzz spices up triangular fight in Palakkad  

LDF candidate N M R Razak is one of the leading members of the family that runs the NMR Biriyani House outlets in Palakkad popular for the 'Rawther biryani'.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsKerala AssemblyTrendingTrending Nowkerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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