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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Biryani, laddoos prepared as parties gear up for result day celebrations

In Pandikkad in Malappuram district, Congress and UDF workers are preparing biryani for around 5,000 people in anticipation of a victory.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 08:22 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 08:22 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsLDFUDFCPI (M)Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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