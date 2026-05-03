<p>Thiruvananthapuram: With the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-assembly-elections-2026"> Kerala Assembly election</a> results set to be announced on Monday, workers of various political parties across the state have begun preparations for celebrations.</p>.<p>In Pandikkad in Malappuram district, Congress and UDF workers are preparing biryani for around 5,000 people in anticipation of a victory.</p>.Assembly polls in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry drew global attention: Election Commission.<p>According to Congress leaders, a large tent has been erected in the town where the food will be distributed.</p>.<p>“We will celebrate the end of 10 years of LDF rule. We welcome everyone, including CPI(M) workers,” a Congress worker told the media.</p>.<p>They said 16 large vessels have been arranged to cook biryani, using about 40 kg of rice each.</p>.<p>Apart from food, cultural programmes are also being organised as part of the celebrations.</p>.<p>“We are confident that the UDF will come to power. Malappuram district has been a stronghold of the front, and that will continue,” a local leader said.</p>.<p>The BJP is also preparing for celebrations in Kochi, with large quantities of laddoos already ordered.</p>.<p>The saffron party and its NDA allies currently do not have any MLAs in the Kerala Assembly, but leaders expressed hope of opening their account this time.</p>.<p>Party workers have also prepared placards featuring candidates they expect to win.</p>.<p>“We will win several seats, including Nemom, Kazhakootam, Manjeshwar, Palakkad and Thiruvalla. People are fed up with both the LDF and UDF and will vote for the NDA,” a party leader said. </p>