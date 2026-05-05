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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: BJP came second in six constituencies

The BJP got second place in Thiruvalla, Palakkad, Malampuzha, Attingal, Kasaragod and Manjeshwar seats.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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