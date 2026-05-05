Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: BJP came second in six constituencies

<p>While the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-with-growing-footprint-bjp-hopes-to-attain-power-in-state-3990921">BJP increased its footprint</a> in Kerala securing three seats in the Assembly elections 2026, the party came second in six other constituencies in the state.</p><p>The BJP got second place in Thiruvalla, Palakkad, Malampuzha, Attingal, Kasaragod and Manjeshwar seats. </p>.Seven reasons that led to Left’s downfall in Kerala.<p>BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony came second from Thiruvalla with 43,078 votes as he lost to Kerala Congress' Varghese Mammen by a margin of 10,146 votes. </p><p>BJP's Sobha Surendran came second from Palakkad losing to UDF's Ramesh Pisharody by 13,147 votes.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | UDF balances celebration and govt talks as Congress CM race intensifies.<p>Attingal also had BJP's P Sudheer in the second place with 45,788 votes, and lost to CPI(M)'s O S Ambika by 13,375 votes.</p><p>C Krishnakumar, Ashwini ML and K Surendran also came second in the Malampuzha, Kasaragod and Manjeshwar, respectively, falling behind the winners by a margin of around or more than 20,000 votes.</p><p>Kerala witnessed the return of the UDF, which won 102 seats, ending the LDF's a decade-long rule in the state. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>