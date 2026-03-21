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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP leader Surendran has 242 criminal cases against him

According to the affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers, most of the 242 cases against Surendran are for leading or being part of various protests and agitations.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsK SurendranKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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