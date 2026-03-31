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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP-led NDA offers welfare pension of Rs 3,000, monthly assistance of Rs 2,500

BJP-led NDA offers two free LPG cylinders per year during Onam and Christmas to poor families.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsNDAmanifestoKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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