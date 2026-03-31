<p>Thiruvananthapuram: From welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month to time-bounded CBI probe into Sabarimala gold heist, the manifesto of BJP-NDA for Kerala was released by BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday.</p><p><strong>Following are the key offers</strong></p><ul><li><p>Welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month for women heads of poor households, widows and senior citizens above the age of 70 years.</p></li><li><p>Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha Card woman from poor and BPL households with monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 using at pharmacies and grocery stores.</p></li><li><p>Time-bound CBI Enquiry into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala-ayyappa-temple">Sabarimala Ayyappa temple</a> gold theft and protecting Sabarimala and Guruvayoor by revamping Devaswom Boards.</p></li><li><p>Expanding Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to cover every Malayalee for medical emergencies.</p></li></ul>.Kerala Assembly Election 2026 | Can NDA’s big bet on Christian leaders open its account in Central Kerala?.<ul><li><p>20,000 litre water free to all households.</p></li><li><p>AIIMS to be set up in the state.</p></li><li><p>High Speed Railway network connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.</p></li><li><p>New metro services in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a> and Kozhikode.</p></li><li><p>Employment linked incentive scheme offering soft loan of Rs 1 lakh per employment created for Kerala residents to all enterprises in the state.</p></li><li><p>Ship repair and marine engineering cluster and a dedicated industrial corridor surrounding Vizhinjam port.</p></li><li><p>Ensure safety of Mullaperiyar dam without impacting Tamil Nadu's water rights.</p></li><li><p>MSP will be provided for all crops requiring support and multi-crop will be allowed in plantation lands.</p></li><li><p>Two free LPG cylinders per year during <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/onam">Onam</a> and Christmas to poor families.</p></li><li><p>English medium education to be offered in all government schools.</p></li><li><p>Five corporations to be developed as unique economic engines on various sector like IT in Thiruvananthapuram, shipbuilding in Kochi, healthcare and medical innovation in Kozhikode, cultural tourism in Thrissur, blue economy in Kollam and defence innovation in Kannur.</p></li></ul>