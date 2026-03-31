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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP-led NDA releases manifesto with promises of free LPG cylinders, monetary benefits for poor

The manifesto said that every woman from poor and BPL households will be provided with a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha Card with a monthly recharge of Rs 2,500
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsNDAKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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