<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> on Tuesday released its manifesto which promised monetary benefits for needy women and those above 70 years, two free LPG cylinders per year for poor households, an AIIMS for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> and protection of places of worship in the state.</p><p>The manifesto, released by BJP national president Nitin Nabin at an NDA event here, also promised a high speed railway network connecting the state capital with Kannur, 20,000 litres of free water for every household and "water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala" with regard to the Mullaperiyar dam.</p><p>The manifesto said that every woman from poor and BPL households will be provided with a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha Card with a monthly recharge of Rs 2,500, which they can use at pharmacies and grocery stores.</p>.Kerala Assembly Election 2026 | Can NDA’s big bet on Christian leaders open its account in Central Kerala?.<p>Besides that, a welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to women heads of poor households, widows and senior citizens above the age of 70 years, it said.</p><p>Additionally, two free LPG cylinders per year, one each during Onam and Christmas, will be provided to poor families, the manifesto said.</p><p>"We will protect Sabarimala, Guruvayoor and all other places of worship by revamping Devaswom Boards to increase participation of devotees in temple management," it further said.</p><p>The NDA manifesto said that it will also end corruption through a time-bound CBI enquiry into the Sabarimala gold theft.</p><p>It also promised to launch a "Sabarimala Infrastructure Development Mission" to undertake large-scale devotee-centric infrastructure development at the hill-top shrine.</p>