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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP pins high hopes in at least five seats

A higher voter turnout in many minority dominated constituencies is widely evaluated as a reflection of minority vote consolidation against the BJP.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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