<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> core committee in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a> that reviewed the April 9 polling of the state assembly elections is learnt to have estimated winning chances in at least five seats including Nemom in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a> from where party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar contested.</p><p>Kazhakoottam and Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram and Manjeshwar in Kasargod and Palakkad are the other seats in which the party is pinning high hopes of winning.</p><p>The party is also expecting a better performance at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta as well Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | State readies itself to vote, 3-cornered contest as BJP hopes to make inroads.<p>Strong consolidation of minority votes against the party is the major concern that the saffron party faced during the election.</p><p>A higher voter turnout in many minority dominated constituencies is widely evaluated as a reflection of minority vote consolidation against the BJP.</p><p>However, the BJP is anticipating that the split of minority votes among the Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPM-led Left Democratic Front could help the party.</p><p>The core committee meeting has decided to go for a booth level review of the party's performance.</p>