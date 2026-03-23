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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP remains a marginal force that relies on divisive rhetoric, says Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala Chief Minister said that the state's social fabric is too strong for a 'third alternative' built on exclusion.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsPinarayi VijayanKerala AssemblyKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayankerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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