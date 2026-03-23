<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> says that the BJP is far from becoming a dominant player in the state and that a CPI(M) - Congress alliance in Kerala against BJP is not feasible as the latter often acts as a B-team for communal forces.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Development, public welfare LDF's core issues, says Pinarayi Vijayan.<p>In a freewheeling with DH, Vijayan says that the LDF government did not make any somersault in its stand on Sabarimala Ayyappa temple women entry issue. The CPI(M) politburo member also terms baseless the allegation that former health minister Shailaja Teacher is being sidelined and also denies the criticism of "PR exercise"</p><p><br>Q) LDF retained power in 2021. What is your expectation in this election?</p><p>A) We are looking forward to a resounding victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. Our confidence lies in the track record of the state government over the last 10 years, redefining governance with overarching welfare measures and committed interventions in improving infrastructure and strengthening the public sector. The people of Kerala prefer harmony and peace over communal hatemongering and opportunism, and stand by wide-ranging welfare policies. So, they’ll definitely stand by our vision to realise a thriving ‘Nava Keralam’. And we’ll emerge victorious in flying colours. </p><p><br>Q) Why should the people vote for the LDF again? Even known personalities like Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K Satchidanandan say that consecutive rule by the same party is not good for democracy.</p><p>A) We respectfully disagree with such arguments. As we have reiterated many times, the essence of political democracy is loyalty towards the electorate. Any government or dispensation should be evaluated on its sincerity in keeping promises. The LDF government has successfully delivered all its promises, underscoring our commitment to better the living standards of the people. So, the transparency and accountability of a dispensation, as in the rule of LDF over 10 years, will be looked up to. We humbly hope that people will opt for stability and continuity of good governance over power mongering and mismanagement. So, the argument that the consecutive rule is hazardous to democracy has no ground in the current scenario.</p><p>Q) In the recent local body elections, the results were not favourable for LDF. Has the scenario changed?</p><p>A) The criteria for people’s electoral choices vary according to the type of election underway. In the local body polls, voters opt for proximity and the performance of individual local bodies and their local representatives instead of a grand schema of state policymaking. There were many micro, but not so insignificant, issues that had shaped the consensus of voters in the local body elections. The results showed the prevalence of many key challenges, but the LDF has done a thorough introspection by conducting rigorous household visits and collecting feedback. Such measures have strengthened our grassroots proximity with the population. We are definitely aware that the road to a victorious mandate is full of hurdles. But the chief benchmark here is the government’s performance, and we are confident that we have delivered. </p><p>Q) Will your government's stands on Sabarimala Ayyappa temple women entry issue as well as the gold theft allegations affect the prospects of LDF?</p><p>A) The first part of the question implies that the government had made a somersault on its earlier stand regarding women’s entry in Sabarimala. This is incorrect. We have maintained that such issues must be resolved through negotiations with religious leaders, scholars and the clergy. We still stand by that. The people of Kerala are well aware of the real intentions behind the occasional cacophony around Sabarimala. Stoking the religious sentiments for electoral gains is an archaic and treacherous electoral ploy, and both the UDF and the BJP are employing it. The Sabarimala gold theft case is currently under investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala. Their proceedings have been regularly monitored to ensure transparency. Our stand is very clear. The ones found guilty, irrespective of their socio-political standings, will be dealt with no impunity. Still running smear campaigns against the government is aimed at political gains, and the people will dismiss them. </p><p>Q) Do you consider BJP as a major opponent, at least in some constituencies? Is BJP emerging as a third alternative in Kerala?</p><p>A) The BJP remains a marginal force that relies on divisive rhetoric rather than a constructive agenda for Kerala’s development. While they may create a temporary impact in a handful of pockets through communal polarisation, Kerala’s social fabric is too strong for a 'third alternative' built on exclusion. We view them as a political challenge to our secular values, but they are far from becoming a dominant player in the state’s power structure.</p><p>Q) Will you be open for a CPI(M)-Congress alliance with the single point agenda of resisting BJP from coming to power in Kerala?</p><p>A) While we collaborate with the Congress at the national level within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to resist the BJP’s authoritarianism, the situation in Kerala is different. The Congress in Kerala often acts as a B-team for communal forces and lacks a clear ideological roadmap to counter the RSS locally. Therefore, an alliance in Kerala is not feasible; the LDF remains the most authentic and consistent force to keep the BJP at bay in the state.</p><p>Q) Some CPI(M) leaders left the party recently contesting elections. Will it affect the party?</p><p>A) Individuals leaving the party due to personal grievances or "parliamentary ambitions" is a common occurrence in politics, but it does not weaken a cadre-based party. The CPI(M) is built on the sweat of millions of workers, not on the presence of a few individuals. While we value every comrade's contribution, the party’s journey continues uninterrupted, and these exits will have no impact on our electoral strength.</p><p>Q) Opposition parties have been criticising that your government is carrying out too much public relation exercise. Is it true? </p><p>A) The Opposition’s criticism of our "PR exercise" is merely a sign of their inability to counter our actual work. Communicating a government's achievements to its citizens is a fundamental duty, not a "professional PR stunt." We use modern communication tools to ensure that people are aware of the services and welfare schemes they are entitled to, which the Opposition finds threatening because it exposes their lack of a counter-agenda.</p><p>Q) Is it not true that you are being more highlighted than the CPI(M)/LDF? </p><p>A) In any democratic setup, the leader of the government naturally becomes the face of its achievements, but our success is always a collective LDF effort. There are no "exemptions" being given; the party decides the leadership based on what is best for the state's progress at a given time. My role is simply to execute the people-centric policies formulated by the Left Democratic Front.</p><p>Q) After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan accused SNDP Yogam of recruiting people to BJP? Does the CPI(M) still fear a flow of Ezhava votes to the BJP in this election?</p><p>A) The CPI(M) and the LDF have always enjoyed a deep-rooted bond with the Ezhava community and other backward classes through our shared history of social reform and land struggles. While certain leadership within community organisations may flirt with right-wing forces for narrow gains, the common man remains steadfast in his support for secular and progressive ideals. We do not "fear" an undercurrent of votes; rather, we trust the community’s historical consciousness to reject ideologies that are fundamentally opposed to the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru.</p><p>Q) Don't you feel that electoral politics in Kerala is becoming more communal?</p><p>A) It's unfortunate that the UDF and the BJP often resort to communal appeasement to secure vote banks, which risks eroding the secular tradition of Kerala. The LDF, however, stands as the only front that treats all citizens equally, focusing on class-based empowerment rather than identity-based silos. We refuse to compromise our secular principles for short-term electoral gains, as our priority is a harmonious Kerala.</p><p>Q) In most parties, women leaders are not able to grow beyond a point. Now there are allegations that former health minister K K Shailaja is being sidelined by the CPI(M)?</p><p>A) The allegations that Comrade K K Shailaja is being 'sidelined' are baseless and intended to create internal discord. In the CPI(M), roles are assigned based on collective party decisions and the need to mentor new leadership, as seen when several veterans paved the way for others in 2021. Shailaja Teacher remains a key charismatic leader and a vital voice within the party and the legislature, and her contributions are highly valued by the organisation.</p><p>Q) What will be the key aspects that will be highlighted in the LDF's election campaign?</p><p>A) The LDF campaign will centre on "Mattarund, LDF Allathe?" (Who else but LDF?), highlighting our three pillars: Development, Welfare, and Secularism. We will showcase our success in eradicating extreme poverty, the revolution in public education and health, and major projects like the Vizhinjam Port. We will also emphasise our role as the sole protector of Kerala against the communal agendas of the union government.</p><p>Q) You have many achievements to highlight over the last ten years. But do you still regret that projects like Silverline and seaplane are yet to materialise?</p><p>A) We don't 'regret' these projects because we are still committed to realising them as essential components of Kerala’s future. Large-scale projects like Silverline faced orchestrated hurdles from many quarters, so we have come up with a new proposal named the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). Proposed in the Kerala Budget 2026–27, this marks a transformative step in our development journey. Modelled on the Delhi–Meerut corridor, the RRTS will be implemented in four phases: Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, Thrissur to Kozhikode, Kozhikode to Kannur, and Kannur to Kasaragod. The same goes for the seaplane project. Our success with the Vizhinjam Seaport and the GAIL pipeline proves that we have the political will to overcome resistance and deliver transformative infrastructure.</p><p>Q) Is there any development project or welfare scheme that you wish you could have done in the last ten years?</p><p>A) If there is one area we wish to accelerate further, it's the complete modernisation of our industrial sector to create more high-tech jobs for our youth within the state. While we have made significant strides with IT parks and startup ecosystems, we want to ensure that Kerala becomes a global hub for a knowledge-based economy. Our focus in the coming years will be to bridge any remaining gaps in industrial growth and sustainable environmental management.</p>