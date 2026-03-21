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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar declares assets of over Rs 93 crore

As per the affidavit filed along with the nomination paper, the total value of his movable assets is worth over Rs 78.81 crore.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 13:57 IST
India NewsBJPRajeev ChandrasekharKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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