<p>Even as the induction of seven-time Kerala MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/p-c-george">P C George</a> and his son Shone George to the BJP in 2024 was seen as part of efforts of the saffron party to make inroads into the Christian vote banks, the two are now further alienating the Christian community from the BJP with their harsh and abusive remarks against church heads and institutions.</p><p>BJP Kerala core committee meeting on Monday reportedly cautioned the father and son against making any further statements against the church heads as some party leaders have expressed their resentment.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP pins high hopes in at least five seats.<p>Irked over the church heads as well as Catholic church's mouthpiece Malayalam daily 'Deepika' taking a pro-Congress stand in the assembly elections, the father and son duo unleashed the verbal attack soon after the April 9 polling.</p><p>The move to bring in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act amendment bill was the key concern of the churches.</p><p>George, who often courted controversy with derogatory remarks against opponents, even made abusive remarks against Kanjirapally bishop Mar Jose Pulickal, while Shone, who accused that some church heads and church mouthpiece were surrendering to the political interests of Congress leaders like K C Venugopal, even cautioned the BJP would be forced to take a position against the churches if the churches don't want BJP's support.</p><p>The remarks of the father and son invited strong reactions from the church heads. Pala bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt stated that politicians should maintain decorum and also said that any attempts to raise threats or instill fears would not work. He also defended the rights of church heads to inform the people on public matters.</p><p>In what could be seen as a patch up bid, Shone, who is a state vice president of BJP, on Monday called on Syro Malabar church head Major Archbishop Mar Raphel Thattil and assured to arrange a meeting of church heads with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shone also said that he has high respect for church heads.</p><p>Christian community comes to over 18 per cent of Kerala population as per the 2011 census and remains as decisive vote banks in many parts of Kerala, especially central Kerala. </p><p>In this election the BJP has fielded union minister of state for minority affairs and Rajya Sabha member George Kurian, BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony as well as P C George and Shone in the Christian strongholds of central Kerala. But the FCRA amendment move came as a blow for the Christian outreach efforts. Now the father-son duo's abusive remarks have further alienated the Christian community from the saffron party. </p>