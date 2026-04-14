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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's Christian outreach efforts proving to be counterproductive

George, who often courted controversy with derogatory remarks against opponents, even made abusive remarks against Kanjirapally bishop Mar Jose Pulickal.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 14:45 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 14:45 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsChristianP C GeorgeKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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