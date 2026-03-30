Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's push in Christian belts sees limited gains

By fielding heavyweights from community, BJP is thinking of making people in central Kerala's Christian belts think of the saffron party as an alternative to LDF and UDF.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 12:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 12:51 IST
KeralaKerala NewsKerala Assemblykerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us