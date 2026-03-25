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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's Surendran eyes breakthrough in Manjeshwar after string of near misses

"The only advantage for Surendran in Manjeshwar is that there is no need to paint new wall graffiti, as he has been contesting here for the third consecutive time," Jayananda said.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:43 IST
BJPKeralaIndian PoliticsElectionsK SurendranInida News

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