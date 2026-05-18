Kerala swearing-in Ceremony LIVE updates | I am going to take up home portfolio, says Ramesh Chennithala ahead of oath ceremony
Hello readers, Kerala CM-designate V D Satheesan announced his ministerial team on Sunday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. A 21-member cabinet of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will swear-in today. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM D K Sivakumar, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be attending the ceremony. Track all the live updates here, only with DH!
Kerala CM swearing-in LIVE updates | CM-designate V D Satheesan arrives at airport to welcome the dignitaries
09:1018 May 2026
Kerala CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Congress MP K C Venugopal arrives at the airport to welcome the dignitaries
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: Congress MP KC Venugopal arrives at the airport to welcome the dignitaries who are arriving today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan