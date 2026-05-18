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Kerala swearing-in Ceremony LIVE updates | I am going to take up home portfolio, says Ramesh Chennithala ahead of oath ceremony

Hello readers, Kerala CM-designate V D Satheesan announced his ministerial team on Sunday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. A 21-member cabinet of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will swear-in today. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM D K Sivakumar, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be attending the ceremony. Track all the live updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 03:50 IST
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Highlights
08:2018 May 2026

Kerala CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Kerala: 21-member UDF Cabinet to take oath today

08:2018 May 2026

Kerala CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Kerala CM-designate Satheesan opts for lean convoy, cites public inconvenience

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Kerala CM swearing-in LIVE updates | I am  going to take up the home portfolio, says Ramesh Chennithala ahead of oath ceremony

09:1118 May 2026

Kerala CM swearing-in LIVE updates | CM-designate V D Satheesan arrives at airport to welcome the dignitaries

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Kerala CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Congress MP K C Venugopal arrives at the airport to welcome the dignitaries

08:2018 May 2026

Kerala CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Kerala: 21-member UDF Cabinet to take oath today

08:2018 May 2026

Kerala CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Kerala CM-designate Satheesan opts for lean convoy, cites public inconvenience

Published 18 May 2026, 02:55 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayUDFV D SatheesanJoseph VijayKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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